Ed Sheeran reveals hilarious prank he pulls on Courtney Cox

Ed Sheeran has shared what his friendship with Courtney Cox look like.

In an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden, the 30-year-old shared a practical joke which he always pulled off everytime he visited her home.

He shared that he would always order her an inappropriate mask through her Alexa device whenever he met her at her home.

“She has this Alexa thing in her house, and she goes, 'Yeah, this is wonderful. This is my Alexa. I can just order whatever on this.”

He then shared that whenever Courteney was not in the room he would proceed to place the order.

However, his eventually prank backfired as one of Courteney's assistants discovered the inappropriate gift in the mail,

Ed said: "She opened the post and she finds this mask and instantly goes, 'Oh, I don't think I was meant to see that' and leaves it on Courteney's bed. And Courteney comes up, and she's like, 'Where did this come from?"

"Every time I go back there, I order her another gimp mask. And she has maybe 12, and then, I hide them in people's bedrooms. So they'll go in a drawer, and they'll just find this leather S&M mask."