 
close
Wed Jun 30, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
June 30, 2021

Naseeruddin Shah admitted to hospital for Pneumonia

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 30, 2021
Naseeruddin Shah admitted to hospital for Pneumonia
Naseeruddin Shah admitted to hospital for Pneumonia

Veteran Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah has been admitted to the hospital after his Pneumonia diagnosis.

The 70-year-old actor has been under medical supervision after doctors found a patch in his lungs. The actor's wife, Ratna Pathak Shah, and children are with him.

"He has been in the hospital for two days," says a local media outlet.

"He's under medical supervision. He was brought in for pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalized immediately," it continued.

The actor however is stable right now says the outlet.

"His condition is stable and he's responding well to the treatment."

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz