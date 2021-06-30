Naseeruddin Shah admitted to hospital for Pneumonia

Veteran Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah has been admitted to the hospital after his Pneumonia diagnosis.

The 70-year-old actor has been under medical supervision after doctors found a patch in his lungs. The actor's wife, Ratna Pathak Shah, and children are with him.

"He has been in the hospital for two days," says a local media outlet.

"He's under medical supervision. He was brought in for pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalized immediately," it continued.

The actor however is stable right now says the outlet.

"His condition is stable and he's responding well to the treatment."