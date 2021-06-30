Prince Charles 'chased' Diana after fairy-tale wedding, reveals biographer

Prince Charles and Diana enjoyed immense love during early years of marriage

Prince Charles was head over heels in love with Diana after tying the knot with her.



During the early days of their marriage, Charles and Diana enjoyed immense love, as revealed by royal biographer Penny Juror.



“People who visited Kensington Palace in the early 1980s describe Diana charging about the house playfully looking for William who had run away and hidden under his father’s desk at bedtime.



“Others describe Charles chasing Diana up the stairs. I think there were definitely good times," she added.

However, Charles' behaviour drastically changed after they welcomed their second son, Prince Harry.

Diana told biograhper Andrew Morton, “Suddenly as Harry was born it just went bang, our marriage, the whole thing went down the drain. Something inside of me died.”