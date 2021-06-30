 
June 30, 2021

Princess Eugenie shares adorable photos with son visiting London’s Green Park

Wed, Jun 30, 2021
Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie, who welcomed her first baby earlier this year, shared with the royal fans adorable photos of son visiting London’s Green Park.

She took her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank for a day out in London’s Green Park on Tuesday.

Princess Eugenie turned to Instagram and shared a series of adorable photos with son visiting a herd of over 100 elephant sculptures that have arrived in Green Park.

Eugenie, who is patron of the Elephant Family, further revealed that within herd is a wonderful baby elephant sculpture that shared the name with her son too.

She wrote “Within The Tea Timers herd is a wonderful baby elephant called Assam August - and it was such a pleasure to take my August to meet him.”

Princess Eugenie welcomed a baby boy with husband Jack Brooksbank in February this year and named him August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

