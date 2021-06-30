Princess Diana would not have gotten along well with Kate Middleton

Princess Diana would have been very protective of her sons, thinking no girl is good for them

Princess Diana's meeting with Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, wouldn't have gone as smoothly as everyone would have liked.



The Princess of Wales would have felt jealous of the Duchess of Cambridge, according to royal expert Dickie Arbiter.

“Kate would have found Diana very helpful and a good mother-in-law," he said. However, Diana would have been very protective of her sons, thinking no girl is good for them.

“Yes, with every mother there’s a bit of jealousy when their son finds another woman and no mother can put her hand on her heart and say they’re not concerned. To every mother, no woman is good enough for her son," Arbiter added.

Having said that, Kate and Diana would have gotten along well, with the Princess of Wales 'steering and guiding her.'

“I think Kate and Diana would have gone on very well. Kate would have found a great soulmate in Diana," the expert concluded.