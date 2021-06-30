 
close
Wed Jun 30, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
June 30, 2021

Dilip Kumar admitted to ICU again over breathlessness

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 30, 2021
Dilip Kumar admitted to ICU again over breathlessness
Dilip Kumar admitted to ICU again over breathlessness

Veteran Indian star Dilip Kumar has been admitted to ICU yet again over breathlessness nearly 15 days after he was discharged from the hospital.

Dilip Kumar has been admitted to ICU and his health is stable, the Indian media, citing a hospital source, reported on Wednesday.

The source told Indian media "He (Dilip Kumar) was admitted yesterday during the day due to breathlessness. Given his age and recent hospitalisation, the family decided to take him to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He is fine. He is in the ICU so that the doctors can monitor him."

Earlier this month, the 98-year-old actor was admitted and discharged from the hospital over the same issue.


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz