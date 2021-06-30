Dilip Kumar admitted to ICU again over breathlessness

Veteran Indian star Dilip Kumar has been admitted to ICU yet again over breathlessness nearly 15 days after he was discharged from the hospital.



Dilip Kumar has been admitted to ICU and his health is stable, the Indian media, citing a hospital source, reported on Wednesday.

The source told Indian media "He (Dilip Kumar) was admitted yesterday during the day due to breathlessness. Given his age and recent hospitalisation, the family decided to take him to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He is fine. He is in the ICU so that the doctors can monitor him."

Earlier this month, the 98-year-old actor was admitted and discharged from the hospital over the same issue.



