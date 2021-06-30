Princes William, Harry to meet privately to ‘clear misunderstandings’

Warring brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry are said to be gearing up for a private meeting where they talk it out after the statue unveiling ceremony for their late mother Princess Diana's 60th birth anniversary.



The Daily Telegraph reported that the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex will come face to face and clear all the misunderstandings that have tainted their relationship.

An insider revealed to the outlet that the feuding brothers will be "putting on a brave face for the event like they did at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral."

“They both know it is not about them but remembering the late princess,” the insider said.

Moreover, it was reported that after the statue unveiling for the Princess of Wales’ 60th birth anniversary is done, the two brothers will meet privately.