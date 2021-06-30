Marvel fans gear up to watch ‘Black Widow’ as theaters reopen gradually

Fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe donned costumes of their favourite Avengers and took red carpet by storm as the prequel story for Black Widow screened in London's Leicester Square.



The superhero flick, throwing light on the story of Scarlett Johansson's character of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, the Russian-born spy-turned-Avenger, is finally hitting theaters in a post-pandemic world after getting its released delayed multiple times last years due to shuttered cinemas amid the COVID surge.

This will be Romanoff's first standalone film in the MCU, despite her being a recurring character in the films since Iron Man released in 2010.

"From start to finish, this whole experience has been so absolutely crazy and the added time of two years has made it feel like it's still not real," actor Florence Pugh, who plays Romanoff's sister Yelena in the film, told Reuters at the event.

"I did not think our film was going to be a part of the first wave of films where people would go back to the cinema and watch it," Pugh said. "That being said, I'm so grateful that it is."



"So the fact that people are possibly dressing up as Yelena and Natasha is so beautiful. I'm just really excited for people to see it. It's been it's been a long time."

"There's nothing like watching a film in the cinema," said Marvel fan Milly, who was dressed as Romanoff.

"It's really nice that we ... get to see this the way it should have been seen in the first place."

Black Widow will be released both in cinemas and on the Disney+ streaming service next week.