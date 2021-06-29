 
Tue Jun 29, 2021
June 29, 2021

Deepika Padukone returns to Instagram with hilarious post: See Photo

Tue, Jun 29, 2021
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone is blessing her fans'  social media after a two-month hiatus.

The 35-year-old star has made her Instagram come back with a hilarious post inspired by the 'expectations vs. reality' meme.

In the first photo, an active Deepika is seen indulging in yoga while in the second the actor is spotted sleeping soundlessly on the couch.

"Expectation v/s Reality," captions Deepika with a laughing emoticon.

Amongst millions of followers, a fan page was quick to comment on Deepika's hilarious photo.

"Finally we get a post after 69 days."

Another one added:" We Missed you Sunshine."



