Prince Harry sends Palace in panic mode as he prepares to face William

Prince Harry ruffled feathers of his brother Prince William who is still at odds with him

Prince Harry has been in the eye of storm after he partook in a tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.



The Duke of Sussex ruffled feathers of his brother Prince William who is still at odds with him.

With Harry returning to UK, he has sent everyone in panic mode at the Buckingham Palace.

This is because the feuding brothers will stand side-by-side in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden having all eyes on them as they unveil Diana's statue.

According to royal expert Robert Lacey, “Top figures in Buckingham Palace are working flat out to bring an end to the present emergency – and make no mistake, they view it as little less than that.”

Expert Roya Nikkhah added, “Neither brothers are offering an olive branch. I fear it will be the same as at Prince Philip’s funeral. A nod of recognition, and that’s about it.”

Speaking to the Times, a close friend of William and Harry said the former is still upset over the controversial Oprah Winfrey interview, “William is still angry about it. It’s despair, as well as anger.”