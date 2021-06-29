Queen hammered last nail in coffin amid Diana's failing marriage with Charles

Queen sent a letter after Diana sent shockwaves with her Panorama interview with BBC

Queen Elizabeth left Princess Diana in fits of rage after she wrote a shocking letter to her.



The monarch delivered the handwritten letter in November 1995, weeks after Diana sent shockwaves with her Panorama interview with BBC.

“I have consulted with the Archbishop of Canterbury and with the prime minister and, of course, with Charles, and we have decided that the best course for you is divorce," she wrote in her message.



The letter left Princess Diana fuming as she felt she was being forced to agree to a divorce - against her will. It is thought she told her butler Paul Burrell, “That’s rich! They get to decide whether I divorce!”

It was only days later that the Buckingham Palace announced Charles and Diana have decided to get divorced in a statement saying, “After considering the present situation the Queen… gave them their view, supported by the Duke of Edinburgh, that an early divorce is desirable."