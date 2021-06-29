Meghan Markle would have left Princess Diana mesmerised on first meeting

'As for Meghan, Diana would find the energetic American mesmerising and intimidating'

Meghan Markle would have left her mother-in-law Princess Diana impressed on just the first meeting, had she been alive.



According to biographer Andrew Morton, the Duchess of Sussex would have made Diana feel 'taken aback' and 'intimidated.'



Morton, who worked with the late princess on the 1992 tell-all book Diana: Her True Story, said she would have been "taken aback on first meeting" with her daughter-in-law.

Writing in the Mirror, he said, "She would be warm to Catherine, her initial shyness on the public stage reminding her so much of her own early trepidation in front of a screaming crowd.

"As for Meghan, she would find the energetic American mesmerising and intimidating. Diana was desperate to be known for speeches, rather than fashions, and took lessons to learn how to deliver talks.

"She would have been taken aback on first meeting wth Meghan, a force of nature able to speak with passion and precision – and all without notes.

"But as she got to know her and see the vulnerable side of a woman who suffered mental trauma during her first pregnancy – as did Diana – they would have bonded," Morton added.