Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan declares herself a ‘Cat Lady’

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan declared herself a ‘Cat Lady’ in her latest social media post, leaving fans gushing over her.



Suhana, who celebrated her 21st birthday recently, turned to Instagram posted her adorable selfie with a cat in her lap.

Khan’s daughter, who is an avid social media user and often shares adorable photos and videos to update fans about her life, turned to Facebook-owned app and declared herself a cat lady to express her love for the animals.

She posted the photo with caption “Cat Lady.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



The stunning selfie also received love from Alia Bhatt and Suhana's besties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

Suhana Khan is currently in US completing her studies at New York University.