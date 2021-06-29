Khloe Kardashian responds to Tristan Thompson's birthday post by revealing her 'soulmates'

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has apparently responded to Tristan Thompson's gushing birthday post as she revealed her real 'soulmates' amid reports of split from him.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star shared rare photo with brother Rob Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner, calling them her 'soulmates' to tease the father of her daughter.



The 37-year-old star posted a tribute to two of her siblings on Monday, indicating she believes her family members more than anyone after her break-up with Tristan Thompson, leaving fans gushing over her post.

Khloe's cuddly photo, featuring her younger brother Rob Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner, comes week after her split with the father of her daughter.

'Soulmates' Khloe captioned the snap, along with colorful starburst emojis.

In the mesmerising snap, the trio appear to be at one of their homes and dressed casually. Rob rarely appears on the Kardashian-Jenner social media feeds and prefers to stay out of the spotlight.



In his birthday message to the 'KUWTK' beauty , which was accompanied with intimate photos, Tristan wrote: "Happy birthday @khloekardashian Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I've ever met."

He went on to describe his feelings about Khloe in his own words, writing: "Your love and spirit is contagious to all who've met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day."