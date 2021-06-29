Brothers at war, William and Harry, to set aside feud for Diana's 60th birthday

Prince William and Prince Harry have been close for most of their lives, owing to their shared grief and trauma

Prince William and Prince Harry have been at loggerheads since a while now, but as their late mother Princess Diana's statue unveiling on her 60th birth anniversary draws closer, the warring brothers are forced to set aside their feud for her sake.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have been close for most of their lives, owing to their shared grief and trauma of losing their mother at the age of 36 in a tragic car accident, while they were only 15 and 12 respectively.

However, their relationship went downhill after Harry's marriage to former American actor Meghan Markle and internal conflicts that arose within the Palace owing to the Duchess' entry into the royal fold. Following the couple's exit from the family in 2020, hostility has been rife between the brothers as well as the rest of the family members.

Things deteriorated even more when Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey in March this year and laid bare their struggles within the Palace, accusing one of the senior royals of being racist towards their son, who is mixed race from his mother's side.

Royal historian and expert Robert Lacey recently revealed that the two brothers had been fought right after the funeral service of their late grandfather Prince Philip in April this year.

"The conflict between Diana's two bitterly divided sons does not seem likely to end any time soon," he wrote in the Daily Mail, adding that friends and family were trying to forge a reconciliation.

Harry and William have gotten a rare chance to put aside their differences for their mother Princess Diana who would have turned 60 on July 1.

"Unless one of them is going to say sorry, and I think that probably has to be Harry, I can't see this relationship at the moment mending itself," royal commentator Penny Junor said.

"My understanding is the boys are not speaking to one other, certainly not in the way brothers normally speak," she told Reuters.