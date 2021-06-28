Ed Sheeran addresses his ‘9 to 5’ approach to making music

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lyricist and singer Ed Sheeran recently got candid about his “9 to 5” approach towards making music as a father to infant daughter Lyra.
The singer explained his work schedule during an interview On Air With Ryan Seacrest.
There he was quoted saying, “I always find night time sessions uncomfortable because I get tired. So “I start at 10 and finish at 5 but now it’s now start at 8:30 and finish at 4.”