Queen Latifah moved to tears while accepting BET Lifetime Achievement Award

Queen Latifah was moved to tears when she accepted her BET Award for Lifetime Achievement Award.

A tribute performance was made by Lil' Kim, Rapsody, MC Lyte, and Monie Love which made her emotional.

In her acceptance speech she could be seen holding back tears.

"When we couldn't get played on the radio and other places, we couldn't get our videos played in other places, there was BET that allowed us to be in our fullness."

She also gave a shout out to other fellow artists and said, "I wanted to celebrate us because I know together, we stand stronger than when we tear each other apart. And I’ve seen enough of that."

She also spoke about her family: "I've always celebrated the woman because I was raised by a strong Black woman."