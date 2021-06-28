Dwayne Johnson shares message of hope for cancer warrior Missy

Action hero Dwayne Johnson recently took to social media and shared a video expressing his awe and wonder over, cancer warrior, Missy’s strength.

The actor shared the note to Instagram and captioned it to say, “This one’s for you @missy.madden. Please keep fighting and please stay strong. I’m honored to know you’re a huge fan and I know my buddy @garthbrooks is honored as well.”

“And I apologize about my singing in keys that don’t exist and sounding like I’m experiencing puberty again. I hope this makes you smile, Missy!”

Check it out below:



