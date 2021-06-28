Dwayne Johnson shares message of hope for cancer warrior Missy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Action hero Dwayne Johnson recently took to social media and shared a video expressing his awe and wonder over, cancer warrior, Missy’s strength.
The actor shared the note to Instagram and captioned it to say, “This one’s for you @missy.madden. Please keep fighting and please stay strong. I’m honored to know you’re a huge fan and I know my buddy @garthbrooks is honored as well.”
“And I apologize about my singing in keys that don’t exist and sounding like I’m experiencing puberty again. I hope this makes you smile, Missy!”