Tristan Thompson sends love to Khloe Kardashian on birthday despite split

Tristan Thompson did not let his split from Khloe Kardashain prevent him from extending his wishes to her on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Boston Celtics player penned a touching note to the Good American founder and posted a carousel of snaps.

He showered the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with lots of compliments as he called her an "amazing partner, mommy and best friend".

"Happy birthday @khloekardashian. Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met," he wrote.

"Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day."

The post raised eyebrows as the two recently called it quits and are reportedly not getting back together this time.

A source told E! that the Khloe star is "done" trying to keep her relationship with the NBA star afloat.

"They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired. Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She's done and says she will not go back,” the source said.

