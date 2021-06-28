Royals anxious over Meghan's next move: 'Duchess knows how to deliver cliffhanger'

Meghan was holding back for Oprah, knowing how desperate she was to land an interview

Meghan Markle sent shockwaves across Buckingham Palace when she alleged the royal family is racist and that it barred her from getting help when she struggled mentally.



The fact that Meghan contributed to bioraphy Finding Freedom and the Oprah Winfrey chat, goes to show she has planned a next move aimed at the royals.

Writing in the New York Post, US columnist Maureen Callahan said, "That the royal family badgered and bullied and failed to protect them, even as the Queen worked out an exit plan that left the door open for re-entry should these two crazy kids find that their skills on the open market, sans the working royal halo, prove less than profitable — especially as they planned to be so private.



"Also: Meghan, who hilariously claimed to have no involvement in the so-called tell-all book 'Finding Freedom,' admitted last November that in fact she did help. But not enough to generate headlines — that book was lighter than air. Nope. Meghan was holding back for Oprah, knowing how desperate she was to land an interview," Callahan added.

"Meghan is a creature of Hollywood, after all, and she knows how to deliver a cliffhanger. Can’t wait to see what happens next," she concluded.