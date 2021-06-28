Prince Harry tried to heal rift with William, Charles for an hour at Philip's funeral?

William and Kate chatted with Harry for over an hour at Windsor Castle, along with Charles and Camilla

Prince Harry tried to bury the hatchet with his estranged family members, as revealed by a royal expert, at Prince Philip's funeral.



After reuniting with them for the first time in a year, Harry spent over an year chatting with father Charles, brother William, Camilla and Kate.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey wrote in the Telegraph, addressing rumours that Harry had not been in touch with the royals after the bombshell interview.

She said: “William and Kate chatted with Harry for over an hour at Windsor Castle, along with Charles and Camilla.

“Other royals, including the Countess of Wessex, also spoke amiably to the prince following the service at St George’s Chapel," she added.

Harry and William are all set to reunite once again, at Princess Diana's statue unveiling ceremony on Friday, July 1.