Meghan, Harry to never be treated like William, Kate after turning back on royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will always be treated differently than Kate Middleton and Prince William because of a royal rule.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's treatment is based primarily on the fact that Harry is sixth in line to the throne, unlike William who is second in line to the throne.

According to broadcaster Tessa Dunlop, "The greatest problem in all of this is that William, with his perfect wife Kate and their perfect three children that have been given these royal titles... It's kind of game, set and match, isn't it, for the Cambridges.

"What it looked like to Harry and Meghan was, 'oh, where's the space for us?', misunderstanding or not understanding that is the ruthless machine called monarchy dating back to the Battle of Hastings and beyond.

"If you're firstborn and ideally male, you will get it all and the rest of you? On your bike and remember to behave."

Dunlop added, "That's a hard message for a contemporary feminist like Meghan."