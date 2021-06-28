Madhuri Dixit recreates ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’, video wins hearts

Indian star Madhuri Dixit has won the hearts of the fans with her killer dance moves as she recreated Raveena Tandon’s iconic dance number Tip Tip Barsa Paani.



Madhuri recreated the dance and set the floor on fire in the latest episode of Dance Deewane 3.

The video of Madhuri’s dance is doing rounds on the internet and has won the hearts of the fans.

In the video, the Koyla actress can be seen grooving to Raveena’s dance song Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Raveena recently appeared in Dance Deewane 3, where Madhuri is one of the judges of the show.

The original Tip Tip Barsa Paani was part of 1994 film Mohra, starring Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Raveena Tandon.