Kate Middleton said it was ‘creepy’ to watch archival footage of Princess Diana

Buckingham Palace aides forced Kate Middleton to watch old videos of Princess Diana to make sure she acts just like her.



Reports revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly found the videos of the late Princess of Wales “creepy”.

Katie Nicoll wrote for Vanity Fair in 2011, and revealed that Kate was shown videos of Diana and instructed to act more like her.

She wrote: "I was told that the Palace had advised Kate to watch footage of Princess Diana getting in and out of her car so that she could learn how to handle the paparazzi.”

"Kate told a friend it was 'creepy' watching the archival footage, but it seemed to work. Whenever she was photographed leaving her Chelsea home or the Boujis nightclub, Kate exited her car gracefully, smiled broadly, and navigated the paparazzi-lined pavements with aplomb,” she went on to say.

Nicholl went on to quote royal historian Dickie Arbiter, saying: "She [Kate] always smiles and never says a word, which is exactly what she has been trained to do."