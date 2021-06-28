Khloe Kardashian has most ‘amazing’ birthday after breakup with Tristan Thompson

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has disclosed that she had the most ‘amazing’ 37th birthday on Sunday after breakup with on/off boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently called it quits once again with Tristan Thompson over cheating allegations.

Khloe shares daughter True with Tristan.

She turned to Twitter on Monday and thanked her fans for their love and sweet wishes and revealed she had the most ‘amazing’ birthday.

Khloe tweeted, “I had the most amazing birthday. I spent the entire day with my baby girl and then I ended the night in my pajamas, a glass of champagne and my beautiful family. Perfection!”

“Laughing the night away! Blessings to you all,” she concluded.

She also shunned Tristan Thompson's birthday post amid cheating accusations.