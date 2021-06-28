Khloe Kardashian thanks fans, friends for sending love to her on 37th birthday

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian thanked everyone for love, sweet wishes and making her feel so special on her 37th birthday on Sunday.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star celebrated her 37th birthday on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Khloe tweeted “I keep reading messages, seeing collages and videos from all of you guys! I wish I could hug every single one of you to let you know how loved, special and appreciated I feel today.”

She further said “Thank you beyond words could explain. Thank you!!!”

Khloe went on to say in another tweet, “I love you all so much!!!!! thank you all again for making me feel so special”.

In her Instagram story, she said “Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes, flowers and love!!! I can’t even express how blessed I feel by all of your love and support. Thank you to everyone.”



