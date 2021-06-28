Prince Harry’s pals ‘excited’ to see the ‘old him’ after his reconciliation attempts in UK

Prince Harry seems to finally be making amends, if not with his family, then with his old friends in the UK, whom he had reportedly cut off after his marriage with Meghan Markle.



Per the reports circulating, the Duke of Sussex had a “lad’s lunch” with his old pals when he visited the country back in April for the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip.

An insider spoke to the Daily Mail and said: "After the wedding Harry cut everyone from the U.K. off, but now he's at last showing signs of wanting to reconnect with his old life.”

"His friends are really excited, they think that the old Harry is coming back out of his shell. It sounds like he's starting to realize that he doesn't have to abandon his old life to enjoy a new one in California with Meghan,” added the insider.

"The two worlds he now occupies are not mutually exclusive for his friends, though they may well be for his family,” the source went on to say.

"It's sad that William was not included in Harry's plans for a lads' lunch during the last visit. The only royals who seemed to see a lot of him were Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank,” added the grapevine.