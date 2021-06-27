Ed Sheeran weighs in on humble career beginnings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lyricist songwriter Ed Sheeran recently got candid about his humble background and its impact in his dive into the Hollywood landscape.
The singer wore his heart on his sleeve during his interview with Apple Music and was quoted saying, “It’s just kind of gone to the next stage.”
He also added, “There’s lots of things in life that you just should go with and I just go along the path and whatsoever’s there is there.”