Ed Sheeran drops plans to collaborate with BTS for ‘new record’

Lyricist and singer Ed Sheeran recently left fans in a frenzy after announcing plans to star in a musical collaboration for their new record.

The singer announced the news during his interview with Most Requested Live he was quoted saying, “I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record. And they’re like super, super cool guys as well.”

Check it out below:

For those unversed, this isn’t Ed Sheeran’s first collaboration with the group either, back in 2019 he penned a song for the group’s Map Of The Soul: Persona album titled Make It Right.