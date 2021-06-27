 
Sun Jun 27, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 27, 2021

Will Smith shares Red Table Talk hosts celebrating first Emmy win

Will Smith shares Red Table Talk hosts celebrating first Emmy win

Hit talkshow Red Table Talk has bagged its first Emmy award.

The announcement of the 2021 Daytime Emmys aired on CBS and revealed that the Facebook Watch series, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Willow Smith, won in the outstanding informative talk show category.

The show was nominated against The 3rd Hour of Today, GMA3: What You Need to Know, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, and Tamron Hall.

In response, Will Smith took to Instagram to share a slice of the celebration.

"RED TABLE TALK WON ITS FIRST EMMY!! Congrats @jadapinkettsmith @gammynorris @willowsmith @ellerakieten @westbrook @facebookwatch. I’ll stop complaining about not having a garage now," he jokingly captioned the post.

Take a look:



