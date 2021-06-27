 
close
Sun Jun 27, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 27, 2021

Brooklyn Beckham, fiancée Nicola Peltz shell out more than $10m on mansion

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 27, 2021
Brooklyn Beckham, fiancée Nicola Peltz shell out more than $10m on mansion

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have hit a new milestone in their relationship as they purchased a house.

To mark their one-year anniversary since getting engaged, the couple shelled out more than $10 million on a mansion in Beverly Hills, California.

The 7000 square-foot boasts of five bedrooms, a luxury kitchen, pool, spa, wine cellar as well as a gorgeous view of Hollywood Hills and Los Angeles.

The house is said to be located near Brooklyn’s famous parents’, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, house.

The couple have yet to comment about their major purchase. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment