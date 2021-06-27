Ali Zafar’s ‘idol’ since his childhood, grandfather Mohammad Amin dies

Singer Ali Zafar’s ‘idol’ since childhood, his grandfather (Nana) Mohammad Amin died on Saturday.



The Laila O Laila singer took to Twitter and shared the sad news with the fans.

Ali Zafar posted throwback photos of his grandfather and tweeted, “My Nana, Mohammad Amin, who I was very close to & has always been my idol since childhood- a self made man, who taught us the importance of hard work, honesty, compassion and care for others passed away today.”

He also paid rich tribute to grandfather, saying “His life can’t be summed up in a few lines.”

The singer also urged his millions of fans to pray for his Nana. “Plz pray for his soul”.



