Prince William called Meghan Markle a ‘merciless woman’ after Philip’s funeral

Prince William and Prince Harry's rift appears to have worsened far beyond repair, in spite of the calm image they put up for the world.



As per the Daily Mail, even though the two warring brothers were seen walking side by side and chatting after the funeral of Prince Philip in April, things behind the Palace walls weren’t too cordial.

The outlet claims that the Duke of Cambridge had referred to Harry’s wife Meghan Markle as “that bloody woman”.

“But look at the way that bloody woman treated my staff — merciless,” said the royal source quoted by the tabloid.

“There they were, at each other’s throats as fiercely as ever. The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said,” a friend said, per Daily Mail.