Gigi Hadid unveils the family beauty secret she intends to pass onto Khai

Gigi Hadid recently weighed in on every beauty secret she intends to pass onto her infant daughter Khai years down the line.

The model got candid during her interview with Harper’s Bazaar and was quoted saying, “I think I'll teach Khai to keep it simple when it comes to makeup, like my mom [Yolanda Hadid] taught me.”

Gigi went on to say, “My mom never really gave me advice on, like, what to do with my skincare or makeup, but I definitely watched her enough to learn.”

“She had a very simple, natural take on skincare. She didn't overdo it with product, and I feel like I've taken that on, where I think less is more. Doing too much for my skin or beauty routine can make it more complicated, and sometimes my skin can't handle it.”