Dwayne Johnson pens loving note reminiscing over daughters’ Father’s Day gifts

Action hero Dwayne Johnson recently took to social media and reminisced upon his 2021 Father’s Day celebration alongside Tia and Jasmine.



The actor shared the note on Instagram and captioned it to read, “These lil tornados of mayhem & love have nooooo idea how much they made my Father’s Day. I came downstairs to make them breakfast and they had these surprise drawings waiting for me on the counter”.

“Man as you go down this road of life, I realize more and more just how much these moments of caring & kind matters. Makes my T-Rex heart so full knowing that this comes naturally to my baby girls.”

“Characteristics that’ll take them very far in life. And Jazzy’s little ‘I got you daddy’ arm around my back just kills me. And of course it took all of 28 seconds before they were shouting LETS EAT FRENCH TOAST!!! Which you can see here on the counter.”

Check it out below:



