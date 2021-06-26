Malaika Arora sends love to her ‘sunshine’ boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on his birthday

Indian star Malaika Arora extended love and sweet birthday wishes to her ‘sunshine’ boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, who turned 36 on Saturday.



Taking to Instagram, the Housefull 2 actress posted a loved-up photo with her beau to wish him a very happy birthday.

Malaika wrote “Happy birthday my sunshine…. @arjunkapoor” followed by a heart emoji.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



Commenting on the photo, Sonam Kapoor dropped numerous heart emojis.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a couple of years, but the two made their romance public in 2019 on Arjun's 34th birthday via an Instagram post.