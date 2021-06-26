Prince Harry responds to backlash over HRH title used on daughter's birth certificate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana on June 4

Prince Harry was in the eye of storm after it his name was listed as'His Royal Highness' the Duke of Sussex on Lilibet Diana's birth certificate.



Reacting to the backlash he received for using his royal title despite exit from the royal family, a spokesperson for him said it is his legal name.

'The Duke of Sussex' and 'His Royal Highness' is Harry's legal name, which is why it appeared it like that on the document, said a representative for the Sussexes.



As for Meghan, the spokesperson clarified that Meghan Markle's name was listed as 'Rachel Meghan Markle' as "that [is] her maiden name – the document required her maiden name."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana on June 4.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," their June 6 statement read.