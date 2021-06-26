Prince Harry seeks advice from Doria Ragland as he sees her 'like the Queen'

Prince Harry relies on Doria Ragland to give him advice whenever he is in need of one

Prince Harry has developed a deeper bond with Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, as he thinks she has an aura akin to Queen Elizabeth.



This is why the Duke of Sussex relies on her to give him advice whenever he is in need of one.

Speaking to one of Doria's close friends, The Mail on Sunday reported Harry has started seeing her as the Queen. They said, "Harry in particular turns to her for advice. She is like the Queen – she never complains and never explains.

"She's laid-back, and people see her nose ring and dreadlocks which are cool – but make no mistake, she has a core of steel. Underestimate her at your peril," they added.

"Meghan has always trusted her completely but she has become a rock to Harry who, of course, lost his own mother so young. Doria has a great warmth.

"She's a brilliant cook and is very motherly, but she isn't someone who seeks attention, and for Harry her discretion and silence mean the world," the friend concluded.