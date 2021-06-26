Beyoncé catches flak over lack of body diversity in clothing range

Fans railed against Beyoncé for focusing solely on women’s plus-sized body shapes

American singer Beyoncé has been facing the wrath on social media owing to her new swimwear collection.

The Single Ladies hit maker’s Flex Park swimwear capsule is getting largely criticized on the internet over its lack of body diversity.

Per a press release, the singer had launched the line in July to celebrate “the empowered spirit of confident self-expression and individuality – positively and boldly.”

Fans railed against the crooner for focusing solely on women’s plus-sized body shapes while keeping the options for men limited.

“I love the range for women, but what about the men? Where are the plus-size male models at? It’s about time too,” wrote one fan.

“Where is the variation in the male body shapes? Always masculine and muscled ones … Boring. What about guys with normal bodies?” another user added.