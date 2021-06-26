Princess Diana’s friend says she feared William and Harry would be taken away from her

Princess Diana, before her death, thought Queen Elizabeth II would take away her sons Prince William and Prince Harry from her.



According to a close friend of the late Princess of Wales’ James Colthurst—who had been the one responsible for secretly delivering tapes by her to her biographer Andrew Morton—said she feared some people within the Palace thought she was “unsuitable.”

While talking about her in a new ITV film, James said: “At that stage she feared she would lose her position as mother of the boys. She was well aware legally The Queen would be ultimately controlling the boys. The monarch has control over the Princes so whatever The Queen said would have gone.”

"She sensed very much they were trying to push her aside as being unsuitable as a mother and that was it,” said James.

"Getting between the lioness and the cubs was a very dangerous step,” he added.