Gigi Hadid fawns over infant daughter Khai’s intellect

Fashion model Gigi Hadid recently gushed over her adorable daughter Khai as well as her ‘genius’ intellect.

The young mother wore her heart on her sleeve during her interview with Access Hollywood and addressed a myriad of topics, from the joys of motherhood to her ‘most genius’ baby.

She was quoted saying, “The highlight is, I would say, the most simple things. Just seeing her learn something new every day, even if it's like picking up a cup or putting a ball in a hole. You just think they're the best, most genius thing that's ever been born. Yeah, just the small things, I would say.”

