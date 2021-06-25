 
Fri Jun 25, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 25, 2021

Taylor Swift gushes over Ed Sheeran’s new MV for ‘Bad Habits’

Lyricist and singer Taylor Swift recently gushed over the raging success Ed Sheeran’s new song Bad Habits has been witnessing since its release a couple of hours ago.

The post was shared on Twitter and contained a caption that read, “Ed has a new song out and I legitimately cannot get it out of my head! And this VIDEO!! Stream/Buy/Support/bop to it uncontrollably all summer”.

Check it out below:


