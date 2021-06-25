 
Fri Jun 25, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 25, 2021

Khloe Kardashian shares snaps with True Thompson after hitting 158m IG followers

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 25, 2021
Khloe Kardashian shares snaps with True Thompson after hitting 158m IG followers

Khloe Kardashian marked her achievement of hitting 158million followers on Instagram with some cute snaps with her daughter True Thompson.

The Good American founder shared her joy with her fans on Instagram with a carousel of snaps with her daughter.

The mother daughter duo could be seen posing adorably, making fans gush over the pair.

“158 Million!!!! Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I,” she captioned the post.

Take a look:



