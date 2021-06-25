I've never liked photo shoots says Ed Sheeran

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ed Sheeran has revealed that he has never liked photoshoots as he posted a brand new picture from his latest shoot on Instgram.
Sharing a picture on the photo and video sharing app, the British singer wrote, I've never liked photo shoots but they bought me a nice jumper (sweater for non English people."
On the work front, Ed recently released his music video "Bad Habits" which features him as a vampire.
"Feels great to be back with my new single. I wanted the video for 'Bad Habits' to play on the nature of habits in a fantastical way so I decided on vampires," the singer said in a statement.