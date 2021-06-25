I've never liked photo shoots says Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he has never liked photoshoots as he posted a brand new picture from his latest shoot on Instgram.

Sharing a picture on the photo and video sharing app, the British singer wrote, I've never liked photo shoots but they bought me a nice jumper (sweater for non English people."

On the work front, Ed recently released his music video "Bad Habits" which features him as a vampire.

"Feels great to be back with my new single. I wanted the video for 'Bad Habits' to play on the nature of habits in a fantastical way so I decided on vampires," the singer said in a statement.