Kourtney Kardashian parties with beau Travis Barker in recent outing

Kourtney Kardashian and her man Travis Barker did not fail to impress as they exuded couple goals in their latest outing together.

The famous couple attended a star-studded bash by PrettyLittleThing and Galore Magazine at the Mondrian Hotel in LA.

The duo was sure to drop jaws with their stylish outfits.

The Poosh founder stunned in a black cut-out corset and mini skirt while the Blink-182 drummer kept it casual with his typical rocker outfit.

The party was flocked with famous guests including Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as well as Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler’s daughter Atiana.

