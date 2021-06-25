Jennifer Garner compares kids to fungus: ‘It’s accurate’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Renowned actress Jennifer Garner recently compared her children’s growth rate to mushroom fungus and had fans in fits of laughter.
The post was shared to Instagram Stories and contained a picture of a mushroom as well as a caption that read, “Please enjoy this accurate representation of my kids’ current growth rate.”