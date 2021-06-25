 
close
Fri Jun 25, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 25, 2021

Jennifer Garner compares kids to fungus: ‘It’s accurate’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 25, 2021
Jennifer Garner compares kids to fungus: ‘It’s accurate’

Renowned actress Jennifer Garner recently compared her children’s growth rate to mushroom fungus and had fans in fits of laughter.

The post was shared to Instagram Stories and contained a picture of a mushroom as well as a caption that read, “Please enjoy this accurate representation of my kids’ current growth rate.”

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment