Prince Harry's name appears with HRH title on Lili's birth certificate despite Megxit

Prince Harry's name appeared with the 'His Royal Highness' the Duke of Sussex that he used prior to his exit from royal family, on daughter Lilibet Diana's birth certificate.



Meanwhile, Meghan Markle's name appeared as "Rachel Meghan Markle," qs shown in a copy of the document obtained by The Sun.

The birth certificate is a public document in California, where Harry and Meghan are currently residing with their two children.

After announcing their decision to quit the royal family, Harry and Meghan retained their HRH titles but agreed not to use them.

They can still be referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex because these two titles were given to them as a gift by Queen Elizabeth on their wedding.