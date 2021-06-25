Meghan and Harry's special daughter name subtle nod to Prince Philip

Prince Philip used to call Queen Elizabeth Lilibet lovingly, said royal expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to give the latter's grandfather a subtle nod by naming their daughter Lilibet.



This is because Prince Philip used to call Queen Elizabeth Lilibet lovingly, said royal expert Stewart Pearce.



"There is no doubt that the influence Prince Philip had over his grandson will live on in the heart of Harry, in the sense of the complete allegiance Prince Philip's life created in alliance with the Queen, after the sudden death of her father the King, and her own accession to the throne," Pearce said.



The expert said Harry had a lot in common with Philip. "After all Philip gave up a highly promising Naval career to be by the side of the woman he loved," he said.