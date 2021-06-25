Kareena Kapoor shares a heartfelt birthday note for her ‘second mother’

Indian star Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt birthday note for sister Karisma Kapoor, who turns a year older today, and called her the most ‘precious woman’ and her ‘second mother’.



The Laal Singh Chaddha actress turned to Instagram and posted a video based on sweet moments with the sister and called her ‘second mother’.

She wrote “Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family.”

Kareena further said “Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together. I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo. #MyLoloIsTheBestest #HappyBirthdayLolo.”



The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.