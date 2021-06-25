Kareena Kapoor shares a heartfelt birthday note for her ‘second mother’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian star Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt birthday note for sister Karisma Kapoor, who turns a year older today, and called her the most ‘precious woman’ and her ‘second mother’.
The Laal Singh Chaddha actress turned to Instagram and posted a video based on sweet moments with the sister and called her ‘second mother’.
She wrote “Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family.”
Kareena further said “Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together. I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo. #MyLoloIsTheBestest #HappyBirthdayLolo.”
The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.