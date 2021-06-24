'She doesn't deserve this': Dua Lipa expresses solidarity with Britney Spears

British singer Dua Lipa on Wednesday joined thousands of people online to express solidarity with pop star Britney Spears who has made clear how frustrated she is with the legal arrangement that has controlled her life for 13 years.

Legal experts say that wanting out of a court-appointed conservatorship is easier said than done. Spears, now 39, will have to convice the judge that she is capable of managing her personal affairs and assets worth around $60 million, according to court documents.



Taking to her Instagram stories, Dua wrote, "She doesn't deserve this. We love you Britney."



